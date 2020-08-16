1/1
Duane S. Twesme
1930 - 2020
OF RACINE - Duane S. Twesme, age 90, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, Boland Hall. He was born in Black River Falls, May 25, 1930 son of the late Ernest and Geraldine (Nee: Spaulding) Twesme.

Duane proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was employed by Harvey Service for twenty years. On December 19, 1978, Duane was united in marriage to Sondra DeRosier who preceded him in death, March 9, 2009. Duane was a long-time member of Faith Community Church. His passions included golfing, bowling , fishing and playing cribbage.

Surviving are his children, Dwight Twesme (Michele Breheim) of Lake Tomahawk, WI, Lori (Dean) Zierten of Racine, Scott (Diane) Twesme of McKinney, TX, Gregg Twesme of Black River Falls, WI; daughter-in-law, Lynda Twesme of Springfield, MO; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; the mother of his children, Dorothy Twesme of Racine; brother-in-law, Robert McDougal of Racine; Sondra's children, Cindy (Dan) Schlichting, Tony Coey, Rick (Candy) Coey, Shelly (John) Verikas. In addition to his parents and wife he also was preceded in death by his son, Lance Twesme and daughter Dawn Wagner (Tom Arens); his sisters and brother-in-law, Bonnie McDougal, Erlene (Edward) Baker.

Private funeral services with interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery were held. Memorials to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout St 53404, have been suggested.

A very special thank you to the entire staff at the Wisconsin Veterans Home, Boland Hall for their loving and compassionate care shown to Duane.

Published in Journal Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
