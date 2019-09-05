Dwight Jennings (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Dwight Jennings

September 22, 1952 – August 29, 2019

RACINE - Dwight Jennings, age 66, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his residence in Racine, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 11:00am in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Please visit the funeral home website at a later date for his full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 5, 2019
