Dwight "Dean Lange" Langenfeld

Dwight "Dean Lange" Langenfeld, 74, of Sturtevant, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Strouf Funeral Home from 10 - 11 a.m. Interment is private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metavivor or in Dwight's name.

Please visit www.Strouf.com for the full obituary.

