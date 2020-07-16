Dylan Ernest Steffes

May 8, 1998 - May 25, 2020

Dylan Ernest Steffes - loving son, supportive brother, and kind friend-committed suicide by jumping from a bridge on May 25, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. His death was shockingly unforeseen and bewildering to family and friends alike. Our loss & sadness is immeasurable.

Born in Fairbanks, Alaska on May 8th, 1998, Dylan had a shining smile that lit up a room. He was proudly Alaskan, attending Denali Elementary School, Ryan Middle School and West Valley High School before relocating with his family to Racine in 2013. As a student at Case High School, Dylan earned numerous academic and athletic honors (swimming), graduating in 2016. At the time of his death, Dylan was completing an accounting degree at the University of Minnesota.

Dylan is survived by his adoring parents John and Grace (nee Daanoy), his loving sister Tiffany, maternal grandfather Renato Daanoy, aunts and uncles Mary (Randy), Daniel (Beth), Jim, Marguerite (Dan), Jennifer (Andrew), Gina Pratt, & Ariel Daanoy, cousins Bradley & Tyler Morton, Marvin, Francis, Sydney, Axl, Kenley James & Chanel Daanoy, Megan, Kathryn & Rebecca Leys, Erin, Zachary, & Jacob Steffes, Charlotte & Jonathan Lane, Oona & Cole Stewart, and countless friends and relatives in Alaska, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Dylan was preceded in death by paternal grandparents John Steffes Sr. and Rebecca Steffes, maternal grandmother Juanita Daanoy, aunt Ann Steffes, uncles Ricardo & Renato Daanoy Jr, and his beloved dogs Muggsy & Rylee.

A private memorial will be held at a later date. Those who are able please make a donation in Dylan's honor to Beacon Place, a community center of hope in Waukegan, IL

Beacon Place

603 S. McAlister Ave.

Waukegan, Illinois 60085

(847) 497-5787

beacon-place.org