Dylan Michael Pavia

  • "The Starr family"
    - Jennifer Starr
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
6:30 PM
Obituary
RACINE - Dylan Michael Pavia, 19, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident.

A memorial service, celebrating his life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, May 10th at 6:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the family. Please see Wednesday's paper for more information or visited our website.

Published in Racine Journal Times on May 6, 2019
