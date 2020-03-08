E. John "Jack" Broshat

July 22, 1927 - March 3, 2020

RACINE - E. John "Jack" Broshat, 92, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather peacefully passed away on Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020 at his home. He was born in Racine, WI on July 22, 1927, the son of Alma and Edward Broshat.

Jack attended Park High School and graduated from the University of Wisconsin. He was united in marriage with Jeanne Van Susteren on January 30, 1950. He was a sales and management instructor with the Vocational Technical Colleges in Wisconsin, a WWII veteran, and served on the Sacred Heart Parish Council for many years. Building the Northpointe cottage in Manitowish Waters brought many years of joy for him and the entire family. He had a remarkable memory and shared countless humorous stories. Throughout his entire life Jack had an adventurous spirit who embraced the gifts and challenges of life.

He is survived by his 7 children, Barbara (Chet) Gerlach, Kathleen (Scott) Radwill, Nancy (Dave Grover) Broshat, Robert Broshat, Peggy (Harold) Kamins, Jim (Julie) Broshat, Janice (Robert) Averkamp, 17 grandchildren, Theresa, Ann (Dan), Thomas, Katherine (Zach), Robert, Lauren (Ben), Rebecca (Robbie), Michael, Andrew (Monica), Benjamin (Meridith), Caroline, Michael, Matthew, Jack, Elizabeth, Jonathan and Anna Jeanne. 8 great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Marcia Van Susteren and loving companion, Lou Ann Horn.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne (Van Susteren), mother Alma, father Edward, and brother-in-laws Robert Van Susteren (Kathleen) and James Van Susteren.

A ceremony celebrating Jack's life will be held at the funeral home, 803 Main Street, on Sunday, March 15th at 4 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Jack's favorite charity, The Salvation Army, 1901 Washington Avenue.

A special thank you to his son, Bob Broshat, for 2 1/2 years of primary and loving home care, daughter, Kathie Radwill, for umpteen meals and medical care, Dr. Wayne Grogan (cardiologist) and Ascension Hospice.

