Earlene Sims

April 5, 1953 – June 29, 2019

RACINE – Earlene Sims, age 66, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

A true people person, Earlene always had an "open door" policy at her home. She helped countless people get back on their feet in their time of need. She enjoyed hosting gatherings at her home; cooking – trying new recipes she had watched on cooking shows; and was known for her fingernail fashion. Above all, Earlene loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are her children, Earline "Wendy" Sims, Fredrick Lamar Sims and Kizzy Sims; grandchildren, Jeremiah Sims, Terra White, Terrell White and Terrivia Sims; 2 great-grandchildren, Ka'Liyah Snow and Ka'Varrionta Rhinehouse; sister, Minnie Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 am in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Rev. Willie Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Viewing will be in the funeral home on Tuesday from 10-11 am.

