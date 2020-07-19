Earlie Mae Briscoe(Nee: Martin)

RACINE - Earlie Mae (nee: Martin) Briscoe, age 78, answered The Call of her Loving Savior on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence in Racine, WI. The Celebration of Her Life will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 9:00am until the time of service.

Please see the funeral home website for her full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com