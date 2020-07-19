1/1
Earlie Mae (Martin) Briscoe
Earlie Mae Briscoe(Nee: Martin)

RACINE - Earlie Mae (nee: Martin) Briscoe, age 78, answered The Call of her Loving Savior on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence in Racine, WI. The Celebration of Her Life will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the Chapel from 9:00am until the time of service.

Please see the funeral home website for her full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
