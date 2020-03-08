Edith P. Schultz

1923 - 2020

RACINE – Edith P. Schultz, 96, passed away at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Edith was born in Racine on July 31, 1923 to the late Charles and Bessie Prokesh. She was a deeply devoted sister to Beverly.

During her lifetime Edith was an active proponent of women's rights. She worked to break down gender barriers in an era when those barriers were significant, ultimately becoming Vice President of Human Resources for Marine Bank in Racine. She was know to neighbors, friends and family as a kind and generous woman with a fabulous sense of style. Her quiet strength and dignity were an example to many that knew her and she will be deeply missed.

In keeping with Edith's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date. In memory of Edith, donations may be made in her name to Woof Gang Rescue, 1535 Layard Avenue, Racine, WI 53402.

