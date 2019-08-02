Edna Mae Wait Fisher

Age 92, of Union Grove peacefully passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 7:00PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday from 5:00PM until 6:30PM, at the Funeral home. Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 6 at 10:00AM, at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com