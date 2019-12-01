Edna (Griesbach) Rohde

Edna (Griesbach) Rohde passed away at Kenosha Senior Living on November 21, 2019.

Funeral services for Edna will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church (5601 Washington Rd). Visitation with the family will be held at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery following the service. Memorials to the ELCA Outreach Center or Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.

