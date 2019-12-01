Edna (Griesbach) Rohde (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear about Ednas passing. she was a great..."
    - Marianne Eggert
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
5601 Washington Rd
Obituary
Send Flowers

Edna (Griesbach) Rohde

Edna (Griesbach) Rohde passed away at Kenosha Senior Living on November 21, 2019.

Funeral services for Edna will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church (5601 Washington Rd). Visitation with the family will be held at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery following the service. Memorials to the ELCA Outreach Center or Hospice Alliance would be appreciated.

For full obituary, please see funeral home's website.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street, Kenosha WI 53142

(262) 6530667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.