Edward B. Laznicka

July 11, 1943 - March 25, 2020

Edward B. Laznicka, 76, of Ontario, died Wednesday March 25, 2020 at the Serenity House.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date. Cards in memory of Edward can be sent to the Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, % Anita Laznicka, P.O. Box 762 Tomah, WI 54660. It was Ed's wishes that in leau memorial be given in his name to the Knights of Columbus or the Tomah Hospice Touch. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home of Wilton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

