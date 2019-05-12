Edward "Mick" A. McNamara

April 19, 1941 - May 9, 2019

Age 78, of Kansasville passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home.

He was born April 19, 1941 to Edward and Gertrude (nee Prinsen) McNamara in Racine, Wisconsin. He was a lifelong resident of Eagle Lake. He spent many years helping his family with McNamara's Eagle Lake Resort. He attended Pleasant Lawn Grade School then graduated from St. Mary's High School. Following high school, he served his country in Vietnam. He was a member of the Army Rangers with The Big Red 1. On October 19, 1985 he was united in marriage to Judith McDonnell in Glen Ellyn, IL. Following their marriage, they resided in Eagle Lake- Kansasville, WI. Mick was employed by We Energies as a forester. Mick loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, boating, gardening and splitting wood. He was very active and played hockey up till his 60's, he also enjoyed traveling. Mick was a member of the VFW and the American Legion.

Mick is survived by his wife Judi, children: Shawn (Rachel) McNamara and Carrie (Todd) Wilks, grandchildren: T.J. and Abby Wilks and Kylee And Connor McNamara. He is further survived by his Siblings: John (Deb) McNamara and Tim (Sandy) McNamara, sisters-in-law Jan White and Bonnie McNamara, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathleen, brother Steve and infant son Edward.

In Lieu of flowers the family has suggested Memorials be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. LBDA.Org.

Mick's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove for all their care and compassion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:30AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dover, with Rev Russell Arnett officiating. Relatives and friend may visit with the family on Monday, May 13th from 4:00PM until 7:00PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, then again on Tuesday at CHURCH from 10:30AM until 11:15AM. Burial, with full military honors, will follow the service in St. Mary's Cemetery, Dover.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com