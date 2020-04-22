Edward Benjamin Harbach (1928 - 2020)
Edward Benjamin Harbach

January 4, 1928 - April 14, 2020

CALEDONIA - Passed away peacefully April 14, 2020 at the age of 92. Edward was the loving husband of Dorothy (nee Hintz) and caring father of Ellen (Bruce) Holtermann of Suffolk, Va.; David of Caledonia; and Dawn (Rick) Martin of Clinton, dear grandfather of Patrick, Megan, Brian, Robin, Annmarie, Kaitlyn, Elena, Aaron, and Ben. Also survived by his brothers, great-grandchildren, other relatives, friends, and his special companion Misty-puppy.

Edward was a longtime member of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church of Caledonia, a Packers and Brewers fan, enjoyed fishing, taking care of his vegetable garden, and was a very skilled carpenter for many years.

A private Funeral Service will be held.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 22, 2020
