EDWARD D. NEWMAN

July 15th, 1943 - June 4th, 2019

RACINE - Edward D Newman passed away on June 4th, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born on July 15th, 1943 in Marshfield Wisconsin to Edmund and Edith (Britten) Newman Pokrant. Edd attended Park High School in Racine, WI. After a brief time in the National Guard, Edd worked for and managed numerous auto dealerships and was nicknamed /"Fast Eddie/" and /"State Street Eddie/". He then owned and operated his own car lot /"AUTOHAUS OF RACINE/".

On February 19th, 1966 he married the former Harriet Peters where they made a life in Racine and raised two daughters.

Edd enjoyed stock car racing, especially ARCA and NASCAR. He took great pride detailing and working on vehicles in his spare time and always would partake in sharing his joke of the day with anyone who would listen. His biggest source of happiness was spending quality time with his two grandchildren and sharing his wisdom with them.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Carlise Newman, his parents, brother, Rick Pokrant and stepfather Richard /"Dick"/ Pokrant.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife and best friend Harriet, daughter Jana (Ken) O'Brien, grandchildren Peter and Miranda O'Brien- Sisters Judy Bebow, and Jackie Maresh, brother Dennis Newman of Colorado, sister Lorie (Kevin) Giese, and numerous family and friends. Also survived by feline companion and best buddy Chubby.

In lieu of flowers direct memorials in Edd's honor to Hope Safehouse or Racine County Sheriff's Department directed to the K-9 unit.

Visitation with the family Wednesday June 12th at 1000 AM at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th St. Racine, WI. A Memorial Service will follow honoring Edd at 1130 AM.

