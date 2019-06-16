Edward D. Willis

December 29,1939 – June 12, 2019

Edward D. Willis, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home after a long illness. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 12:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with visitation from 11:00am until the time of service. Rev. Pamela Smith will be officiating the service. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

