Edward D. Willis (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Edward D. Willis

December 29,1939 – June 12, 2019

Edward D. Willis, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home after a long illness. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 12:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, with visitation from 11:00am until the time of service. Rev. Pamela Smith will be officiating the service. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on June 16, 2019
