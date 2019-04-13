Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward "Bucky" Hanson.

Edward 'Bucky' Hanson

July 21, 1930 - April 8, 2019

LAKE BLUFF, IL - Edward (Bucky) Hanson, 88, formerly of Racine, passed away at Lake Forest Hospital in Lake Forest, IL on Monday April 8, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Communion Lutheran Church 2000 W. 6th St. on Monday April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dana Hanson officiating. There will be a visitation at the Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials to the , Special Olympics, or the have been suggested by the family.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479