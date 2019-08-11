Edward J. Frey

April 10, 1930 - August 8, 2019

Edward J. Frey, 89, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born on April 10, 1930 in Burlington, he was the son of Joseph and Loretta (nee Robers) Frey. He was a resident of the Burlington/Lyons area his entire life. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and later St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Ed was a volunteer with the Lyons Fire Department for many years.

Ed worked as a laborer and retired from Scherrer Strohm Construction. He enjoyed many years of hunting, fishing and tilling people's gardens. He loved having his own garden and giving his family corn and other produce he grew. He also collected many antique tractors and enjoyed showing them off in the Lyons parades with his sons.

Ed is survived by his children, Peggy (Tyler Powell) Heebsh of Spring Hill, Kansas, Jerry (Dianne) Frey of Stratford, Wisconsin and Jim (Jane) Frey of Burlington, Wisconsin.; grandchildren, Kevin (Stacy) Frey, Sarah Frey, Katie (Todd) Hensley and Kurstin Frey; great-grandchildren, Darnell, twins Malik and Mahki, Daivon and Isla; and siblings, Margaret Wortman, Rosemary Fiegel and Rita Frey. He is further survived by Audrey Berndt Frey, the mother of his children. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-laws, Richard Wortman, Thomas Greiner and Frank Fiegel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.

Services for Edward will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 7PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 4PM until 6:30PM at the funeral home. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery on Tuesday August 13th at 10AM.

