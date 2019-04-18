Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward J. "Butch" Kovacik III.

Edward J. "Butch" Kovacik III

March 5, 1947 - April 15, 2019

RACINE - Edward J. "Butch" Kovacik III, 72, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, April 15, 2019.

He was born in Kenosha on March 5, 1947, the son of the late Edward J. and Beverly V. (nee: Otto) Kovacik Jr.

Butch graduated from William Horlick High School Class of '66. He served his country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On May 4, 1984, here in Racine, he was united in marriage to Sheri Lee Fagg.

Butch worked, in the family business, Carlson Roofing for over 38 years retiring in 2006.

Butch loved fishing, gardening, raising racing pigeons, and collecting antique cars. His '57 Chevy was his pride and joy. His greatest enjoyment came from, spending time at the family cottage on Buffalo Lake, and "hanging out" with his grandchildren.

Surviving, are his devoted wife, Sheri; their children, Alicia (Aaron) Brigman, Brandon Kovacik, and Christopher Kovacik, all of Racine; four grandchildren, Katrina, Conner, and Logan Kovacik, and Violet Brigman; siblings, Sandy Thielen, Dean (Peggi) Kovacik, all of Racine, Colleen (Mike) Gaynor, of Oak Creek, Jay (Mary) Kovacik, of Camp Douglas, WI, Jeffrey and Kurt (Patti) Kovacik, both of Racine. His nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive him. In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lenore and Bill Fagg, his sister-in-law, Barb Kovacik, and his best friend Kurt "Corky" Hackman.

His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Monday, April 22nd, at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral on Monday, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Full military honors will follow the service. Burial will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

