Edward Kaprelian

December 31, 1924 – December 22, 2019

RACINE – Edward Kaprelian, 94, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born in Milwaukee on December 31, 1924, son of the late Khoren and Nuvart Kaprelian.

Edward was united in marriage to the love of his life, the former Rose Madaghian, on February 9, 1946, at St. Mesrob Armenian Church on State St. It was the first wedding at the church after World War II and was a double wedding with Rose's sister Mary and Ben Kamakian.

Ed's first job was selling newspapers on the corner of N. Prospect and E. North Avenue in Milwaukee for the Milwaukee Journal. He served in World War II in the Merchant Marines and participated in the invasion of Normandy on the Charles Morgan Liberty Ship that arrived at Utah Beach.

Edward owned and operated Kaprelian Carpet Service, working for Buffham's in Racine and Apyan Rug in Kenosha. He also worked for Racine Unified School District, retiring in 1986. In his retirement he helped at Act II, the resale shop that his wife, Rose, owned until 2008.

Ed played softball on his church team with the Racine Church League, golfed with the Johnson Park League and bowled with the Downtown Businessmen's League. His other interests included collecting coins, stamps and going to classic car shows. His pride and joy was his dust pearl and white 1957 Chevrolet Belair that he owned for many years. In his last years, he enjoyed watching old movies, playing backgammon and feeding backyard birds. Edward has been a member of St. Mesrob Church since moving to Racine from Milwaukee. He served on the parish council, various church committees and was a founding member of the Retirees Group.

Edward leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of over 73 years, Rose Kaprelian; children, Janet (Joseph) Mrazek of Racine, Claudia Kalinoski of Racine, William (Susan) of South Bend, Indiana, grandchildren, Magill (Garrett McKnight) Weber, Ryan (Lussia Kamberian) Weber, Caitlin Kalinoski, Alyssa (Travis) Peck, Marina (Chris) Volkman and Michael Kaprelian; and great grandchildren Hudson and Hannah Peck, and Aren Weber.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 am, at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, Racine, with Rev. Avedis Kalayjian officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to St. Mesrob Church.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM