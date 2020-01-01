Edward Kaprelian (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church
4605 Erie Street
Racine, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church
4605 Erie Street
Racine, WI
Obituary
Edward Kaprelian

December 31, 1924 – December 22, 2019

RACINE – Edward Kaprelian, 94, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 am, at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 4605 Erie Street, Racine, with Rev. Avedis Kalayjian officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to St. Mesrob Church.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 1, 2020
