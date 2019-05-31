Dr. Edward L. Anderson PhD.

May 30th, 1932 - May 17, 2019

Edward Anderson passed away May 17th, just 2 weeks shy of his 87th birthday.

Ed was born on May 30th, 1932 to Edward & Pearl Anderson in Racine, WI. In 1952 he married the love of his life, Bonnie Rehl. They had celebrated 59 years of life filled with love before Bonnie passed away in 2011. They had 2 children, Mike & Kathie.

Ed was a proud veteran and served in the Korean War. Because of his military service he was able to complete his education. He obtained his Bachelor & Masters degrees before finally obtaining his Doctorate degree in Education from Michigan State University. After completing his Doctorate, he accepted a position at UW-Oshkosh in 1969 in which moved the family back to WI. In 1989, after 20 years at UWO, Ed retired. He & Bonnie then extended their time and love in Florida and became snowbirds. Ed was then called by Marian College in Fond du Lac to join their staff. He greatly enjoyed his time at Marian but the warm winters of Florida kept calling them back. They finally embraced Ed's retirement and once again became snowbirds.

Ed loved sports and was a lifelong fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, UW Badger Football and of course, the Green Bay Packers. Sports were a staple in Ed's life and when he retired "again" he continued his & Bonnie's passion for softball and he started a "senior" softball team and the "Oshkosh Ambassadors" were formed. They would travel the country playing in many tournaments. The Ambassador players & their wives were not only teammates but friends. Ed then started the "Badger Classic" senior softball tournament that is still being held in Oshkosh, WI. more than 20 years later. Ed finally had to give up softball after playing & coaching for more than 50 years. Ed then moved to Florida in 2012 after Bonnie passed away. He was near his granddaughter Mandy Lemiesz "The Kid" as he often referred to her, who lives in St. Petersburg, FL & his daughter Kathie & her husband Dan who began spending their winters with him in Fl.

The last 2 years of his life threw him a curveball & he moved into "Princeton Village of Largo" assisted living in FL. Ed totally embraced his life at Princeton & lived each day to the fullest enjoying some of his favorite activities like cards, music and one of his favorites, Bingo. The staff became like family. Ed's family knew he was truly surrounded by love. His family will always be grateful to them. Ed continued to decline & Hospice was called in. More angels his family said, to watch over him. Finally, Bonnie couldn't wait any longer & they were reunited at 4:03 pm on May 17th. Together they are having a Miller Lite, Bonnie's watching the game from the stands, Ed's coaching on third & together they are watching over their family.

Ed leaves behind a family to carry on the memories of a life well lived. Mike (Nancy) Anderson. Mike's step-boys Mark (Ashley) Rosson and their children Wesley, Levi & baby soon to be Elliana & Mike Rosson & his son Garrett. All of Lousia, VA. Kathie (Dan) Lemiesz of Hancock, WI. & Largo, FL. Along with their daughter, the pride & joy of Ed & Bonnie's life, Mandy Lemiesz (Ryan Simmons) of St. Petersburg, FL. Last but not least, Ed had one more grandchild, Kathie & Dan's fur baby Max. Ed loved him as much as anyone could. His face lit up every time Kathie, Dan & Max would walk into Princeton. Ed was truly loved by all. It will be a different world without him but he is finally at peace, reunited with his love, Bonnie.

Cremation has taken place & a memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida. Ed requested memorials would be appreciated for:

Oshkosh Area Humane Society, Marian University, Fond du Lac, WI and Suncoast Hospice suncoasthospice.org/online- donations/

Please include Ed's name.

Thank - you to all the wonderful people who passed in & out of Ed's life. He was truly blessed.