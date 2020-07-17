1/
Edward L. Stuebe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edward L. Stuebe

SHAWANO - Formerly of Racine/Edward L. Stuebe, age 86, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Shawano, WI. Visitation will be held Monday at the funeral home beginning at 9:30am followed by funeral services at 11:00 am. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed on the funeral home website Edward Stuebe page. Groups of 75 will be observed. Please wear a mask.

Please see Sunday's paper or the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved