Edward L. Stuebe

SHAWANO - Formerly of Racine/Edward L. Stuebe, age 86, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Shawano, WI. Visitation will be held Monday at the funeral home beginning at 9:30am followed by funeral services at 11:00 am. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed on the funeral home website Edward Stuebe page. Groups of 75 will be observed. Please wear a mask.

Please see Sunday's paper or the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

