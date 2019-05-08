Edward Stanley Karchefski Sr.

April 8, 1931 - May 4, 2019

WIND LAKE - Edward S. Kerchefski Sr., 88, passed peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019.

He was born April 8, 1931, in Junction City, the son of the late Barney and Regina (Kaminski) Kerchefski. Beloved husband of Darlene J. (Dayo), who he lost way too soon in Nov. 1988; they lived together in Wind Lake, WI.

Ed was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and woodworker. He was a project guy that could "rig" up anything to work again, sometimes with duct tape or black tape, but it worked - according to him. His garage had all the tools he ever needed; nobody could find them except him but they were in there. He tapped his foot to a good polka and enjoyed watching Mollie B. He was an employee at Greendale Public Works for over 29 years, until he retired in 1988. His retirement years he spent living in "the cabin" in Lone Rock, WI. He took drives to scope out the local fishing holes and yearned for pheasant season when he and his dog could have some fun together. As he battled dementia, his joys included getting out for a ride, really checking intersections for wallets and seeing if there were any "goosies" on the ponds and he loved his ice cream treats.

Survivors include his children, Edward Jr., Neekosa, Pauline (Richard) Fries, Catawba, Sallie (Michael) Gill, Wind Lake, Susan (Gil) Waters, Waterford; grandchildren, Michelle (Thomas) Lamke, Randy (Bonnie) Fries, William Jr. (Kimberly) Barrons, Tanya Meyer, April (Jacob) Lindau, Edward III. Kerchefski, and Nicole Kerchefski; 12 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Leonard Kerchefski, Mosinee. He was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus.

Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Waterford from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Family Eulogy in church from 11:50-12:00 Noon, Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Waterford following Mass. "Special Construction Note" when accessing St. Thomas Church, please take Hwy 36 to Main Street, follow Main Street West to 2nd Street (First Street CLOSED) Follow 2nd Street SOUTH to St. Thomas Parking Lot.

The family would like to thank the staff at Racine Commons Assisted Living and Grace Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult journey.

