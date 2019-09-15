Edward W. Hinzpeter II

BURLINGTON - Edward W. Hinzpeter II, 55, passed away Sept. 6, 2019, at home.

He was born July 25, 1964 to Edward and Elizabeth Hinzpeter I.

Edward will be dearly missed by his daughter Brittnay Hinzpeter, his mother Elizabeth "Betty" Hinzpeter, the mother of his child Sherry Brunner, his siblings Fred (Louise) Hintz and Diane (Jerry) Frey, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Edward was preceded in death by his father Edward I and his sister Elizabeth Schroyer.

A celebration of Edward's life will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Integrity Celebration Center, 2789 S. Browns Lake Drive, Burlington. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 12 p.m.

Memorials to the family are appreciated.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visitwww.integrityfunerals.net.

Integrity Funeral Services

262-514-4600