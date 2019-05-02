Efrain Mares

October 26, 1979 - April 27, 2019

RACINE - Efrain Mares, Jr, 39, passed away April 27, 2019 at Ascension Hospital after a short battle with cancer.

He was born October 26, 1979 to Efrain, Sr. and Guadalupe (Villanueva) Mares in California. He worked at Grove Gear in Union Grove and was an avid Denver Broncos fan.

Efrain is survived by his father, Efrain, Sr. (Elva Bustillos); his siblings, Manuel Mares, Jose (Dione) Mares, Olympia (Alex) Medina, Juan (Renee McAfee) Mares, Alejandro (Anjelica) Mares, and Blanca Garza; and his nieces and nephews, Geneve Mares, Angel Cruz, Jennifer Cruz, Juan Mares, Jr., Melody Mares, Maximus Mares, McKenzie Mares, Yesenia Mares, Matthew Mares, Michael Mares, Jordan Mares, Ava Mares, and Vraiden Medina.

Efrain was proceeded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Mares.

Visitation for family and friends will take place on Saturday, May 4, from 11 am to 1 pm at Racine Family Worship Center. Memorial service will begin at 1 pm. Family will hold burial services privately.

Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500