Einer Ervin Scheuerman

September 14, 1923 - November 5, 2019

Einer Ervin Scheuerman, 96, Whitewater, formerly of Racine, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home at Blackhawk Manor in Whitewater.

Einer was born on September 14, 1923 in Racine, WI to John and Mabel (Buetow) Scheuerman. He married Mildred Walters on May 4, 1946. She preceded him in death on September 24, 2009. Einer served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in northern France during World War II. He worked for Walker Manufacturing in Racine. In 1978 Einer and Mildred moved to Whitewater Lake where they enjoyed many years of retirement. He liked flower gardening, music and traveling. Einer enjoyed recounting memories of their travels, and he loved being around young people.

He is survived by his children Louise (Chris) Gioe, Frankenmuth, MI, Jill (Dennis) Kirr, Cumming, GA, John (Steven Keller) Scheuerman, Emeryville, CA; daughter-in-law Cheryl Zastrow, Mukwonago, WI; grandchildren Deborah (J. David) Duke, Marcus (Melisse) Gioe, Adam (Tara) Scheuerman, Ryan (Hannah Weston) Scheuerman; 8 great-grandsons; sisters Virginia Dietel, Racine, WI and Rose Stilo, Easley, SC. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Greg Scheuerman, grandson Daniel Zirbel; sisters Caroline Fehlberg and Shirley Koch; brothers Edward and Milan Scheuerman.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:30am at the First English Lutheran Church 401 W. Main St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Burial will follow at the West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine, WI.

Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9:30am until the time of the service.

As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to the Janesville Rotary Botanical Gardens.

The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater is assisting the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.