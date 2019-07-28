Elaine Carol Lucht(Nee: Petersen)

April 10, 1944 - July 23, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Elaine Carol Lucht, 75, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born in Racine on April 10, 1944, daughter of the late Elmer and Esther (Nee: Cizmadia) Petersen. Elaine was united in marriage to the love of her life, Eric T. Lucht, on October 17, 1970, at Atonement Lutheran Church in Racine.

Elaine graduated from Washington Park High School in 1962. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Carthage College in 1966. Elaine then received her Master of Education degree from Aurora University in 1992. She was a teacher in the School District of Menominee Falls and then for the Racine Unified School District retiring in 2004.

Elaine loved to sing in choirs. She toured Europe with the Carthage College Choir and sang with her church choir for many years. Elaine was a longtime member of Atonement Lutheran Church, now Living Faith Lutheran Church. She enjoyed tending to her vegetables and flowers in her garden. Elaine truly had a green thumb. She was an amazing seamstress and even made her daughter Pam's wedding dress as well as all the dresses for the rest of the wedding party. Elaine loved to play golf and travel. She and Eric visited places all over the world including Alaska, South America, Ireland, Africa, the Mediterranean, all over Asia, and many others. She loved her family tremendously and will be dearly missed.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Eric Lucht; daughter, Pam (Brad) Kauth; son, David (Christen) Lucht; grandchildren, Lainnie Kauth, Katlynn Kauth, Eric Lucht, Hayden Lucht, Ethan Lucht; great-granddaughter, Parker Callahan; sister, Ellie Petersen; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. In addition to her parents, Elaine is preceded in death by her aunt, Irene Anders.

A celebration of Elaine's life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00am, at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Avenue, with Rev. Chad Kline officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of the service. The family has suggested memorials to Living Faith Lutheran Church or to the Mt. Meru Tumaini Health Clinic.

The family would like to extend a heart-felt "Thank You" to Dr. Jeffries and the staff at the Aurora Cancer Care Center as well as the staff at Aurora at Home for the wonderful care given to Elaine during her difficult battle with cancer.

