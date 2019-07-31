Elaine Carol (Petersen) Lucht (1944 - 2019)
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Faith Lutheran Church
2915 Wright Avenue
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Faith Lutheran Church
2915 Wright Avenue
Obituary
Elaine Carol Lucht(Nee: Petersen)

April 10, 1944 - July 23, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Elaine Carol Lucht, 75, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

A celebration of Elaine's life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00am, at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Avenue, with Rev. Chad Kline officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of the service. The family has suggested memorials to Living Faith Lutheran Church or to the Mt. Meru Tumaini Health Clinic.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM
Published in Racine Journal Times on July 31, 2019
