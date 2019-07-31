Elaine Carol Lucht(Nee: Petersen)

April 10, 1944 - July 23, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Elaine Carol Lucht, 75, received the promise of eternal life on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

A celebration of Elaine's life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11:00am, at Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Avenue, with Rev. Chad Kline officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00am until the time of the service. The family has suggested memorials to Living Faith Lutheran Church or to the Mt. Meru Tumaini Health Clinic.

