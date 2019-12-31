Elaine E. Jensen

March 16, 1929 - December 27, 2019

RACINE – 90 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday December 27, 2019. Elaine was born to Raymond and Erna (Peotter) Hanes on March 16, 1929 in Racine, WI. She graduated William Horlick High School in 1947. Elaine was united in marriage to Stanley A. Jensen on October 28th, 1950 at Grace Lutheran Church in Racine. She was employed at the Wisconsin Telephone Co. (now AT&T) as a clerk from 1967-1988. Elaine was a very devout Christian. She spent time teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, attending Bible Study, serving on the church's Alter Guild, as well as serving at the local meal site. Her joy in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her favorite hobbies included traveling, counted cross stitch and bingo.

She is survived by her loving husband Stanley Jensen, sister Phyllis Weber, her three children, Jeffrey Jensen, Terri (William) Lovdahl and Barry (Lynn) Jensen, five grandchildren, Trevor (Carol) Jensen, Dana (Dave) Church, Jacob Lovdahl, Kaitlyn (Blaise) Michna and Colton Jensen and five great-grandchildren, Porter Church, Emma Jensen, Ryker Church, Lauren Jensen and Kane Michna. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Elaine was preceded in death by her sisters, Sharon Madsen and Delores Uhlir.

Funeral services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church 8500 Durand Ave. Sturtevant, WI on Friday January 3rd, 2020 at 11:00am.with Rev. Gerhard Grabenhofer officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church from 9:30 until the time of service at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers canned or boxed food may be brought to the church for a donation to Food for the Soul in her memory. – Please Pay Kindness Forward.

Elaine will be laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. The Family would like to thank Dr. Robert Brown and his assistant Teri, Hospice Alliance, especially Julie and Solomon, and the Staff at Parkview Gardens for their love and kindness given while caring for mom.

