Elaine J. Mulvey Ruska

April 13, 1933-August 9, 2019

STURTEVANT - Elaine J. Mulvey Ruska, 86, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019, surrounded by her loving children. She was born in Oshkosh on April 18, 1933, daughter of the late Warren and Ruth (NEE: Gady) Moore.

Elaine was united in marriage to Tibor "Ted" Ruska on June 29, 2000. Ted preceded her in death on March 7, 2014.

While raising 9 children, Elaine worked as a nursing assistant for over 30 years before retiring. She gave compassionate care to many individuals at West View Nursing Home, Olsten Healthcare (formerly Upjohn), and Franciscan Villa. Elaine's life was dedicated to taking care of others. She was also a lover of animals and devoted much of her time to taking care of her dog, Mitzi, and cat, Halo. Elaine kept sharp with current events in politics. She was known for holding her own in a good political debate. Elaine was a private person who enjoyed most to spend time at home with her husband, children, grandchildren and pets.

Elaine leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Steven Mulvey, Linda (Alan) Westlud, Mark Mulvey, Michael Mulvey, Kelly Burton (Scott Lemke), Patrick Mulvey (Karen Kroes), Sandra Malone (Duane Baumann), Gina Madsen (Paul Renard), 10 grandchildren; 6 (almost 7) great-grandchildren; sister, Darlene Braasch; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elaine is preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Mulvey-Meyer; and by her parents and her siblings, June, Dorothy, Glen and Leon.

Elaine's family would like to extend special thanks to neighbors, Joy and Paul Strutz and family for the kindness and help they provided to Elaine in her final years.

In accordance with Elaine's wishes, private services were held by the family.

