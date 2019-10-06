Elaine M. Hegmann(Nee: Lynch)

January 6, 1939 - September 28, 2019

RICHFIELD - Years to meet her husband, then 25 years apart, now reunited on September 28, 2019. So many without an unfailing mother, we were not so unfortunate. So many blessed with a steadfast co-worker; her fellow teachers and chemistry students were so auspicious.

Born in Wauwatosa January 6, 1939 and quickly deemed by her father, "Lambie Pie." Raised by wonderful parents, Al and Evelyn Lynch. Lambie has three siblings, Jim (Jan), Bea, and Tim (Suzette) Lynch. Blessed to have been educated at Holy Angels HS by ever wonderful nuns. She completed her Bachelors at Clarke College in Dubuque, again receiving the benefits of fantastically talented nuns as teachers. Upon returning to Milwaukee that first summer back, she only needed to attend one Catholic singles dance to be snatched up by A. Theodore (Ted) Hegmann. At the end of the dance, our future dad characteristically asked her, "Are you coming or are you going?" So began another chapter in her wonderful life's journey. While raising children, Elaine was always eager to play the piano and sing songs with us (later with grandchildren!) in her lap, as music was an enduring passion. After raising us, her four children, she embarked on educating Madison High School students in chemistry for ~25 years before retiring to gleefully help raise grandchildren. Retirement also provided enjoyable opportunities to meet up with her cadre of retired Madison high school teachers. Continuing her lifelong musical passion, singing with St. Mary of the Hill's church choir was a Sunday favorite. The joys of retirement were always tempered by having lost dad at such a young age, with a hint of a tear not far away, while tempered by the wisdom of His plan.

Survived by her four children: Kurt (Kristine), Kathy (Marty Thompson), Karen (Jerry Becker) and Mary Therese "Tootsie" (Tom Bode) and "Grammy" to 8 grandchildren (Grace, Morgan, Richard, Alex, Tommy, Claire, Teddy and Daniel). Survived by sister Bea, sister-in-law Jan, and brother Tim (Suzette). Preceded in death by her husband Ted, her parents and brother Jim.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's of the Hill Catholic Church, 1515 Carmel Road, Hubertus. The church is located below and to the west of Holy Hill. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass at 11:00 A.M. Elaine will be laid to rest alongside Ted in a private burial.

Rest in the peace of our Lord, Mom! Save a spot for us! Job well done!

In lieu of flowers, donations to Divine Savior Holy Angels High School are appreciated.

