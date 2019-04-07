Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine M. Seidel.

Elaine M. Seidel

April 17, 1926 – April 5, 2019

RACINE - Elaine Marie (nee: Christoffersen) Seidel, age 92; beloved wife of the late William C. Seidel and dear mother of Bill (Linda) Seidel, Diane (Frank) Miller, Peggy (Dan) Schmidt, and Bob (Bonnie) Seidel; passed away peacefully Friday morning, April 5, 2019 at Lakeshore at Siena.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Elaine's 93rd Birthday (a week from this coming Wednesday), April 17, 2019 at 12:00 noon in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Wednesday (April 17th) from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery – Highway 32.

Please see next Sunday's (April 14th) newspaper or visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

