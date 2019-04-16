Elaine M. Seidel

April 17, 1926 – April 5, 2019

RACINE - Elaine Marie Seidel, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse, sister, aunt, friend and traveler, died of natural causes on Friday April 5th, just 12 days shy of her 93rd birthday.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Elaine's 93rd birthday - Wednesday , April 17, 2019 at 12:00 noon in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Wednesday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. Private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery – Highway 32. Memorials are suggested to Saint Lucy's Catholic Church in Racine or the .

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com