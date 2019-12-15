Elaine M. WaydickNee: Nelson

RACINE - Elaine M. Waydick left this earth unexpectedly to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday December 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at the First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Avenue, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ryan C. Reed officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the church from 10;00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Please see Tuesday's Journal Times or the funeral home website for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com