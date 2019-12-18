Elaine M. (Nelson) Waydick (1954 - 2019)
  • "We were Tucker Grade School students together, a childhood..."
    - Judith Schulz
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Church of God
1650 Lathrop Avenue
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of God
1650 Lathrop Avenue
Elaine M. WaydickNee: Nelson

May 31, 1954 - December 13, 2019

RACINE - Elaine M. Waydick left this earth unexpectedly to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday December 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at the First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Avenue, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ryan C. Reed officiating. Private interment will be held later at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the church from 10;00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 18, 2019
