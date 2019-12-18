Elaine M. WaydickNee: Nelson
May 31, 1954 - December 13, 2019
RACINE - Elaine M. Waydick left this earth unexpectedly to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday December 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at the First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Avenue, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ryan C. Reed officiating. Private interment will be held later at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at the church from 10;00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.
