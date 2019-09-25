Elaine Richards Purky Williams (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN
37064
(615)-794-2289
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
Obituary
Elaine Richards Purky Williams

September 18, 1927 - September 17, 2019

Elaine Richards Purky Williams of Franklin, TN passed away September 17, 2019. Elaine "Richie" Williams was born to the late Dr. & Mrs. F.E. Richards on September 18, 1927, in Racine, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Captain Joseph F. Purky, Jr. and Ben H. Williams, Jr; son, Col. Ben H. Williams and daughter, Kay Williams Sandelovich. Survived by daughter, Priscilla Purky Keedy; sons, Joseph F. Purky, III and Peter Jay Purky (Maggie) and 13 grandchildren. Elaine was a graduate of Washington Park High School (1945) and Beloit College (1949) where she was member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. While living in Racine, she was a member of the First Baptist Church. She flew as a stewardess for American Airlines and continued her association with AA through membership in the National Association of Kiwis. Most of her life was spent in aviation and in Christian counseling.

A Memorial Service will be held 4:00PM Monday, September 30, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with one-hour visitation prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JAARS (Jungle Aviation and Radio Service) of Wycliffe Bible Translators or to the . Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 25, 2019
