Elda Ann Dillonaire
1936 - 2020
Elda Ann Dillonaire

July 7, 1936 - September 27, 2020

Dillonaire, Elda Ann "George" (nee. Christofferson), age 84, of Sturtevant, passed away at her residence with her loving family beside her on September 27, 2020.

Elda was born July 7, 1936 in Racine to Anton "Tony" and Frieda (nee. Baker) Christofferson. Elda grew up and attended school in the Caledonia area, graduating from Horlick High School in 1953-1954. Elda was employed as a stenographer for Young Radiator before meeting the love of her life Donald Hans Dillonaire. The two were engaged and would marry April 30, 1966 at Trinity Lutheran Church, where they became members. The happy couple settled down in the Sturtevant area, where they started their family and would remain for the next 50 plus years.

Elda is survived by one son Jay (Sherri), brother Pete, sister Ruth "Boots" Edwards, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Donald, brother John "Bud", brother-in-law John Edwards, sisters-in-law Betty "Pooch" and Laverne.

A celebration of Elda's life will take place October 6, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7900 Nicholson Rd, Caledonia, WI, 53108 from 10:30 – 11:45 AM with a service starting at 12:00 PM and burial to follow at Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery. In Lieu of floral expressions of sympathy the family suggests memorials to the family (Jay Dillonaire) to be distributed according to Elda's wishes.

The family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to the staff at St. Monica's Senior Living in Racine for their wonderful care of Elda in her time of need.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W. Main St.

Waterford, WI 53185

(262)534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
10:30 - 11:45 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
OCT
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
OCT
6
Burial
Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery
