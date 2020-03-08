Elder E. C. Carter

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elder E. C. Carter.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant Green Baptist Church
132 Boyd Lane
Cartage, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elder E. C. Carter

Carthage, MS (formerly of Racine, WI) - Elder E. C. Carter, age 87, passed away on March 4, 2020 in Carthage, Mississippi.

The Homegoing Celebration will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020  11:00am at Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 132 Boyd Lane, Cartage, MS 39051.  Condolences to the family can be sent to [email protected] or mailed to Pastor Roy Carter, 1529 N. Wisconsin St, Racine, WI 53402.  The family is being served by Myricks Funeral Home, 501 E. Main St, Carthage, MS 39051

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd

Racine, Wi 53403

262-552-9000Www.draeger-Langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.