Eldon W. Kleinschmidt

April 4, 1931 – January 2, 2020

RACINE - Eldon W. Kleinschmidt, age 88, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center. He was born and raised in Merrill, WI, April 4, 1931 son of the late Walter and Emma (Nee: Preuss) Kleinschmidt.

He proudly served in the US Navy 1951-1959 and during the Korean War he served as a pilot trainer. On August 27, 1955 he was united in marriage to Doris Sturm. Eldon graduated from MSOE with a degree in Electrical Engineering and was employed by Howard Industries as a National Sales Manager. In 1973, he and Doris founded, owned and operated KMG Sales for many years. He was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church, and formerly a member and president at Redeemer Lutheran Church and St. John's Lutheran Church. Eldon lived in Florida for 25 years where he served on the Board of Education, Board of Finance and served as an elder returning to Racine in 2012. Eldon loved working with people with the goal of making their life and work a happy and pleasant experience. "Sales was his thing". He enjoyed golfing and was a handyman around the house. He was known for his smile and above all he treasured time spent with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of sixty-five years, Doris; daughters, Debbie (Dave) Petersen of Racine, Susan (Michael) Knitter of Schaumburg, IL; grandchildren, Sarah (Jason) Strommen, Christopher (Kayla) Petersen, Jonathan Knitter, Stephen Knitter; great-grandchildren, Braden, Dylan, Aubrey, and Charlotte; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph (Rosemary) Sturm of Merrill, WI; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Milton (Vernette) Kleinschmidt and his sister-in-law, Inez Grohman.

Funeral services celebrating Eldon's life will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 11:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 3700 Washington Ave. with Pastor Brian Crane officiating. Private interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Cemetery, Town of Dover. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family Tuesday at the church from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am. Memorials to Grace Lutheran Church or the Veteran's Administration Palliative Care Unit have been suggested.

"The only way to advance in life is through the love of Jesus and letting Him know so… through prayers and church." - Eldon

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at the Clement Zablocki VA Medical Center for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com