1/1
Eleanor E. Kellner
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eleanor E. Kellner

November 14, 1925 - September 3, 2020

RACINE – Eleanor E. Kellner, 94, passed away at home on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Eleanor was born in Fullerton, KY on November 14, 1925 to the late Walter and Agnes (nee, Atkins) McKenzie. She married William Kellner, celebrating 74 years of marriage. Everyone Eleanor met thought of her as the kindest person, while her family thought of her as the smartest person they ever met. Family was everything to her.

Survivors include her daughter, Terry (Dana Thomas) Maier; grandson, Joe (Michelle) Maier; her great granddaughters, Mackenzie and Lauren Maier; and her sister-in-law, Bridgette McKenzie. Eleanor is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Kathleen (Marvin) Martin, Walter (Jean) McKenzie, Carl (Mattie) McKenzie, Louise (Sam) Matz and George McKenzie.

Funeral services for Eleanor will be held at the funeral home on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to H.O.P.E. Safehouse or the HOPES Center of Racine.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved