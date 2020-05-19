Eleanor M. Benish
Eleanor M. BenishNee: Barstow May 19, 1931 - May 15, 2020 RACINE - Eleanor M. Benish, age 88, passed away at her residence on Friday evening, May 15, 2020. Eleanor was born in Killingsley, CT on May 19, 1931, daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (nee: Raycher) Barstow. On May 10, 1952, she was united in marriage to Willard Benish. They shared 65 beautiful years together and raised ten children before Willard preceded her in death on February 18, 2018. Eleanor was a dedicated member of St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed her travels to the Bahamas, Alaska, Hawaii and throughout the United States. Eleanor also liked testing her luck at Potowatomi. Above all, she cherished her time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Eleanor will be dearly missed by her children, Florence (Virgil) Michels, Thomas (Sue) Benish, Cynthia Benish, Mark (Sheri) Benish, Sandra (Dana) Lawrence, Timothy (Tracy) Benish, Theresa (Morris) Sims, Lisa (Jack) Tcheordikian; 13 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanor was also preceded in death by her children, Patrick and Diane, five sisters and a brother. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. For those that would like to view the funeral, you may visit Eleanor's page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, and go to service/visitation and select Livestream option. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation or St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church have been suggested. A Celebration of Eleanor's Life will be held at a later date. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Published in Journal Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
