Eleanor M. Raeschen(Nee: Malko)

December 12, 1918 - December 24, 2019

RACINE - Eleanor M. Raeschen, age 101, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Calumet, MI, December 12, 1918, daughter of the late Frank and Josephine (Nee: Shaltz) Malko Sr.

On October 21, 1941, she was united in marriage to Frank C. Raeschen who preceded her in death March 7, 1995. Eleanor was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Altar Society, Meadowbrook Country Club, Racine Curling Club, and United Commercial Travelers. She enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, and volunteering for over twenty-eight years at St. Luke's and St. Mary's Hospitals. Above all she cherished her family.

Survivors include her daughters, Gail (Warner) Slaughter, Rev. Susan (Thomas) Leih of Racine; her grandchildren, William (Jana) Macemon, Eileen Macemon, Michael Leih (fiancée, Vanessa Pavlovich), Rebecca Leih, Brian Slaughter, Amy (Robert) Junkas; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 10:30 am at the funeral home with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Health Care Network Inc. or have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Nicholas Akgulian for his phenomenal care and devotion to our mother.

