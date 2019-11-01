Eleanore D. McCarthy (1935 - 2019)
Service Information
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI
53405
(262)-634-3361
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
Obituary
Eleanore D. McCarthy

October 21, 1935 - October 28, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT - Eleanore D. McCarthy, 84, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Bay Harbor Memory Care & Assisted Living in Mount Pleasant.

A celebration of Eleanore's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1 pm with Colleen Vice officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:30 am until the time of service. Memorials may be directed to Allay Hospice (725 Cornerstone Crossing, Suite C, Waterford, WI 53185). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 1, 2019
