Elena J. Guzman

May 2, 1986 - June 22, 2019

RACINE - Elena Juanita Guzman, 33, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

She was born in Racine on May 2, 1986, the daughter of Randall and Kimberly (nee: Kraus) Guzman. Elena was a 2004 graduate of Washington Park High School, and worked at Guest Services for Ascension All Saints Hospital. She enjoyed playing softball, and sunbathing.

She will be missed by her daughter, Giselle Nadine Nelson (age 8); parents, Randall and Kimberly Guzman; and her sisters, Stacey Guzman, and Antonia Guzman. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Elena was preceded in death by her grandparents, Don and Helen Kraus.

A memorial service for Elena will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 4 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Elena in a special way, may direct donations to the family to go toward an education fund for Elena's daughter, Giselle.

