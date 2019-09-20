Elinor Jiroch

Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
Obituary
Elinor Jiroch

RACINE - Elinor Viola (nee: Jacobsen) Jiroch, 95, passed away on Tuesday September 17, 2019.

Surviving are her children, Scott Jiroch and JoEllen Fox.

Funeral service for Elinor will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation from 10 until service time.

Burial will be at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Complete obituary information is available on Sturino Funeral Home website.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 20, 2019
