Eliza J. "Izza" Beth

Eliza J. "Izza" Beth, 10, passed away on July 30, 2019.

She is survived by her parents, Pete and Mindy, sister, Megan, and brother, Henry.

Izza's visitation will be on Sunday August 4, 2019 at Racine Bible Church from 2 p.m. until service time at 5 p.m.

