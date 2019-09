Elizabeth Ann Davis

KENOSHA - Elizabeth "Betsy" Ann Davis, passed away September 11, 2019. A Memorial gathering will be held October 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 4- 5:30 P.M. with a time to share memories at 5:30 p.m. Memorials to the family have been suggested.

Please see www.meredithfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com