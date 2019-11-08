Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Hoelzel

August 15, 1934 - November 5, 2019

Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Hoelzel age 85, passed away peacefully on November 5th, 2019 at Elder Care Cottages in Tichigan, WI. She was born August 15th, 1934 to the late Forrest and Byrdene Christopherson, in Oconomowoc, WI. Betty had a zest for life; she loved to socialize, her contagious laugh and beautiful smile brought warmth and fun to any gathering. She was involved with Girl Scouts for many years, and truly enjoyed her time as a troop leader. She loved to paint and was a fearless member of the Waterford Snow Pokes snowmobiling club. No one will be able to forget Betty's love for Christmas, her joy for gift giving was unmatched. Betty's love for people stretched beyond just fun and into her profession, she was a nurse for many years at Burlington Memorial Hospital and The Family Health Plan Center in Greendale. Betty was lucky to have two great loves in her life. On April 15th, 1953 she married the late Richard "Tony" Beck and they raised four children together. In October of 1990 Betty married the late Ron Hoelzel and they shared many happy years together.

Betty will be dearly missed by her children John (Karen) Beck, Patti Beck, Rick (Kristi) Beck, and Jeff (Jeff) Beck; her grandchildren Katie (Andrew) Vance, Jackie (Michael) Santos, John (Cristina) Beck, and Tom (Katie) Treffinger; her great grandchildren Henry, Alice, Lilly, Maddy, Case, Michael, and step granddaughter Lindsey Quartana. Betty will be further missed by her sister Alice Byrdene Peterson, her nephews Don (Mary) Peterson and Dan (Thea) Peterson; and her dear friend Madeline Kimball.

Betty was preceded in death by her grandson Greg Treffinger, husband Tony Beck, husband Ron Hoelzel, brother-in-law Don Peterson, parents Forrest and Byrdene Christopherson, and dear friend Paul R. Senft.

A celebration of Betty's life will take place on Saturday November 9th, 2019 at Integrity Celebrations Center. An open house reception will be from 1:30pm to 3:45pm, followed by a 4:00pm memorial service.

