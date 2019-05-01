Elizabeth Bueno

May 31, 1956 - April 27, 2019

RACINE - Elizabeth Bueno, 62, passed away at Ascension-All Saints, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, with her devoted family at her side.

She was born in Racine on May 31, 1956, the daughter of the late Ysidro and Adeline (nee: Pavia) Gutierrez.

On April 15, 1977, she was united in marriage to Robert R. Bueno. Elizabeth was a former member of Cristo Rey Parish. She had been employed by Lincoln Lutheran Homes, for nearly 40 years, retiring as the assistant activity director. Elizabeth enjoyed dancing, decorating, and being with people. Her greatest enjoyment came from being with family and friends. Elizabeth will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving are her loving husband, of 42 years, Robert; their daughter, Katrina Munoz; three grandsons, Mario Munoz Jr., Ramiro Munoz, and Valentino Munoz; two great-granddaughters, Amilia and Nayomi Munoz; two brothers, Steven and Thomas Gutierrez; sister, Carrie (Daniel) Renteria Sr., all of Racine. Her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive her. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by three children, Brandy Bueno, Robert Bueno Jr., and Chandra Bueno; and sister, Deanna Gutirrez.

Her funeral will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, May 7th, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Tuesday, from 9:30a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

